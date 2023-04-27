LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former host of "The Bachelor" Chris Harrison, country music star Randy Travis and best-selling author Nora Roberts headline a star-studded guest list for next week's Unbridled Eve Gala.
In a news release Thursday, the Unbridled Charitable Foundation announced the full guest list for the annual Derby-eve party, which will he held inside the Grand Ballroom at the Galt House Hotel in downtown Louisville.
The foundation said a new aspect of the gala in 2023 will be a special raffle for a flight of five Pappy Van Winkle bourbons. There are 750 tickets available for purchase, and the winner will be announced at the gala.
Below is the full guest list:
Actors/Celebrities:
- D.B. Woodside: Actor, best known for "Lucifer" and "The Night Agent"
- Chris Harrison: Best known as the host of "The Bachelor" for over 19 years
- Lauren Zima: Entertainment Tonight correspondent
- Macy Gray: Singer, shared with 21c
- Tricia Helfer: Best known as the face of "Battlestar Galactica" and Charlotte in "Lucifer"
- Randy Travis: Grammy-winning country music artist
- D.B. Sweeney: Best known for his work in Francis Coppola's "Garden of Stone"
- Master P: Iconic rap legend and founder of record label No Limit Forever Records
- Jerry Mathers: Best known for his role in "Leave It to Beaver"
- Nick Vallelonga: Oscar-winning co-writer and producer of "Green Book"
- Bob Guiney: Former star of "The Bachelor"
- Nora Roberts: New York Times Best-Selling Author
- Aron Haddad: Actor/Pro Wrestler (AKA Damien Sandow)
- Rob Angel: Creator of Pictionary
- Mike Mills: Grammy-winning co-founder, co-lead singer of the iconic rock band R.E.M.
Jockeys:
- Jean Cruguet: Rode Seattle Slew to victory in the 1977 Triple Crown
- Jareth Loveberry: 2023 Kentucky Derby mount Two Phil's
- Sandy Hawley: Canadian and U.S. Hall of Fame and Eclipse Award winner
- James Graham: 2023 Kentucky Derby mount Continence Game
- Michael Manganello: Rode Dust Commander to victory in the 1970 Kentucky Derby
- Julien Leparoux: Seven-time Breeder's Cup Winner and Eclipse Award Winner
Sports:
- Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Former University of Kentucky basketball player, professional basketball player
- Lisa Leslie: Former pro basketball player, four-time Olympic gold medalist
- Nadia Nadim: Professional footballer for National Women's Soccer League Racing Louisville FC
- Chris Redman: Former NFL Baltimore Ravens player
- Cam Jordan: New Orleans Saints eight-time All-Pro and TV Broadcaster for NBC
- Mark Ingram: New Orleans Saints Pro Bowl NFL running back
- Michael Bush: Former NFL running back and University of Louisville football player
- Tim Ellis: NFL's Chief Marketing Officer
- Luke Hancock: Former University of Louisville basketball player
- Warren Moon: NFL Hall of Famer who played for the Houston Oilers
- Mario Urrutia: Former Cincinnati Bengals player and University of Louisville linebacker
- Bonnie-Jill Laflin: Actress, sportscaster, and NBA scout for the Los Angeles Lakers
Special Guests:
- Grace Stanke: Miss America 2023
- Morgan Greco: Miss Teen America 2023
- Darnell "SuperChef" Ferguson: Celebrity chef, Food Network host
- Jennifer Hoffman: Winner of "The Amazing Race"
- Hannah Edelen: Miss Kentucky 2022
Hosts:
- Tonya York and Tammy York Day: co-founders of the Unbridled Eve Derby Gala
Musical Performances By:
- Robin Wilson: Lead singer of Grammy-nominated alternative rock band, Gin Blossoms
- Robin Zander: Lead singer of Cheap Trick, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee
- Tim Rushlow: Lead singer of Little Texas, three-time Grammy nominee, Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music award winner
- Larry Stewart: Multi-award-winning singer of Restless Heart
- Richie McDonald: Multi-award-winning singer of Lone Star
- DJ 2nd Nature: Atlanta DJ who incorporates mashups of pop culture media.
- JD Shelburne: Country music artist, one of Kentucky’s fastest-rising stars.
- John Elefante: Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, former frontman of Kansas
- Linkin’ Bridge: Acapella singing group from Louisville, KY and "America’s Got Talent" Finalists
- Skip Martin: Former lead vocalist of Kool & The Gang, co-founder & lead singer of Dazz Band
- Rob Base: Member of duo Rob Base & DJ E-Z Rock, best known for "It Takes Two"
- The Crashers: Louisville-based party/cover band
For more information and to purchase packages or raffle tickets for the gala, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.