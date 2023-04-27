Unbridled Eve Derby Gala

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former host of "The Bachelor" Chris Harrison, country music star Randy Travis and best-selling author Nora Roberts headline a star-studded guest list for next week's Unbridled Eve Gala.

In a news release Thursday, the Unbridled Charitable Foundation announced the full guest list for the annual Derby-eve party, which will he held inside the Grand Ballroom at the Galt House Hotel in downtown Louisville.

The foundation said a new aspect of the gala in 2023 will be a special raffle for a flight of five Pappy Van Winkle bourbons. There are 750 tickets available for purchase, and the winner will be announced at the gala.

Below is the full guest list:

Actors/Celebrities:

  • D.B. Woodside: Actor, best known for "Lucifer" and "The Night Agent"
  • Chris Harrison: Best known as the host of "The Bachelor" for over 19 years
  • Lauren Zima: Entertainment Tonight correspondent
  • Macy Gray: Singer, shared with 21c
  • Tricia Helfer: Best known as the face of "Battlestar Galactica" and Charlotte in "Lucifer"
  • Randy Travis: Grammy-winning country music artist
  • D.B. Sweeney: Best known for his work in Francis Coppola's "Garden of Stone"
  • Master P: Iconic rap legend and founder of record label No Limit Forever Records
  • Jerry Mathers: Best known for his role in "Leave It to Beaver"
  • Nick Vallelonga: Oscar-winning co-writer and producer of "Green Book"
  • Bob Guiney: Former star of "The Bachelor"
  • Nora Roberts: New York Times Best-Selling Author
  • Aron Haddad: Actor/Pro Wrestler (AKA Damien Sandow)
  • Rob Angel: Creator of Pictionary
  • Mike Mills: Grammy-winning co-founder, co-lead singer of the iconic rock band R.E.M.

Jockeys:

  • Jean Cruguet: Rode Seattle Slew to victory in the 1977 Triple Crown
  • Jareth Loveberry: 2023 Kentucky Derby mount Two Phil's
  • Sandy Hawley: Canadian and U.S. Hall of Fame and Eclipse Award winner
  • James Graham: 2023 Kentucky Derby mount Continence Game
  • Michael Manganello: Rode Dust Commander to victory in the 1970 Kentucky Derby
  • Julien Leparoux: Seven-time Breeder's Cup Winner and Eclipse Award Winner

Sports:

  • Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Former University of Kentucky basketball player, professional basketball player
  • Lisa Leslie: Former pro basketball player, four-time Olympic gold medalist
  • Nadia Nadim: Professional footballer for National Women's Soccer League Racing Louisville FC
  • Chris Redman: Former NFL Baltimore Ravens player
  • Cam Jordan: New Orleans Saints eight-time All-Pro and TV Broadcaster for NBC
  • Mark Ingram: New Orleans Saints Pro Bowl NFL running back
  • Michael Bush: Former NFL running back and University of Louisville football player
  • Tim Ellis: NFL's Chief Marketing Officer
  • Luke Hancock: Former University of Louisville basketball player
  • Warren Moon: NFL Hall of Famer who played for the Houston Oilers
  • Mario Urrutia: Former Cincinnati Bengals player and University of Louisville linebacker
  • Bonnie-Jill Laflin: Actress, sportscaster, and NBA scout for the Los Angeles Lakers

Special Guests:

  • Grace Stanke: Miss America 2023
  • Morgan Greco: Miss Teen America 2023
  • Darnell "SuperChef" Ferguson: Celebrity chef, Food Network host
  • Jennifer Hoffman: Winner of "The Amazing Race"
  • Hannah Edelen: Miss Kentucky 2022

Hosts:

  • Tonya York and Tammy York Day: co-founders of the Unbridled Eve Derby Gala

Musical Performances By:

  • Robin Wilson: Lead singer of Grammy-nominated alternative rock band, Gin Blossoms
  • Robin Zander: Lead singer of Cheap Trick, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee
  • Tim Rushlow: Lead singer of Little Texas, three-time Grammy nominee, Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music award winner
  • Larry Stewart: Multi-award-winning singer of Restless Heart
  • Richie McDonald: Multi-award-winning singer of Lone Star
  • DJ 2nd Nature: Atlanta DJ who incorporates mashups of pop culture media.
  • JD Shelburne: Country music artist, one of Kentucky’s fastest-rising stars.
  • John Elefante: Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, former frontman of Kansas
  • Linkin’ Bridge: Acapella singing group from Louisville, KY and "America’s Got Talent" Finalists
  • Skip Martin: Former lead vocalist of Kool & The Gang, co-founder & lead singer of Dazz Band
  • Rob Base: Member of duo Rob Base & DJ E-Z Rock, best known for "It Takes Two"
  • The Crashers: Louisville-based party/cover band

