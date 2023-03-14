LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Churchill Downs is hosting a job fair on Saturday in preparation for the Kentucky Derby.
Churchill Downs Racetrack is looking to fill positions for the upcoming Kentucky Derby and Spring Meet. A job fair is planned for March 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Candidates can fill a variety of positions for Derby Week and the 48-day Spring Meet that spans from April 29 to July 3.
The job fair will offer positions including the box office, cleaning, crowd management, food and beverage, gate staff, guest services, janitorial and security. Attendees should park in the White Lot and enter through the Executive Gate and go to the Starting Gate Suites 5.
