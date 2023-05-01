LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby is the most popular betting race in the country with people winning more than 150 million dollars at the Derby each year.
But you first have to know how to place a wager.
It is the biggest stage for horse racing and gambling, and everyone has a strategy.
“Only bet what you can lose how about that,” Jeffersonville resident, David Goldman said.
But do you cut through the thousands and line up at window? Do you place a bet online? What about all of those statistics and figures and odds?
Needless to say, it can be a little intimidating when you're putting your hard-earned money on the line.
“It’s so much fun when you can, you know, pick your horse wager on your horse and then to your horse home. Down the homestretch. That's what really makes horse racing so exciting,” Kevin Kerstein with Churchill Downs said.
There are 14 different races to wager on Kentucky Derby Day. Kerstein offers advice on how much money you should bring to the track.
“You don't have to be you know, Miss moneybags, you can wager at any sort of level you can wager as minimum as $2 You can bet $2 to win $2 Plays $2 To show you can bet 50 cent trifectas to try and you know, pick the top three finishers you can bet all the way up to as much as you're comfortable wagering,” Kerstein said.
It's good to know there's a wager for everyone, we can't all be Mattress Mack betting millions at the track.
“If you're sort of, you know, a first-timer you don't want to spend that much money I'd stick to a win place or show wager. If you're you know, sort of getting more complicated and you want to you know, have a more advanced wager and try and make some big money, try and exact their Trifecta superfecta,” Kerstein said.
If you are still overwhelmed by all the buttons the bets the terms: superfecta, trifecta, don't be scared to ask for help from the nice people behind the counter.
There are two rules though: cash is required for betting at the window or skip the lines and link up your account to place a bet online at twinspires.com or the Twin Spires app.
“That’s what really makes horse racing so exciting because you have an interest for every single race,” Kerstein said.
Pick up a program if you're looking for a little guidance. Better yet-- ask around! There's always someone who will be willing to help.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.