LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Oaks doesn't go home with the winner of the fillies' race.
The trophy is strictly ceremonial, and is returned to the Kentucky Derby Museum after it is presented each year to the connections of the winning filly.
Derby Museum Curator Chris Goodlett Goodlett said people often wonder why the sterling silver Oaks trophy is larger than the Derby trophy, which is made from solid gold.
"I think people compare it to the Kentucky Derby trophy when they explain how large it is in comparison," he said. "It's probably a bit more ornate."
Instead of taking a trophy home, Goodlett said the owners of the Kentucky Oaks winner get to keep a set of 12 sterling silver julep cups presented in a special case. The cups are engraved with the names of the winning connections and the year of the win.
As part of a sentimental tradition, the winning owner(s) may choose to give a julep cup each to the winning trainer, winning jockey and the breeder of the horse -- although that's not required.
After it's presented in the Winner's Circle, the Oaks trophy will remain on display at the Derby Museum throughout the year. Goodlett said on Oaks Day it will be displayed at various locations throughout the track, including in front of the paddock gate.
