LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first-ever Kentucky Derby was held on this day in 1875.
Oliver Lewis rode Aristides across the finish line to win the race. According to the Library of Congress, 14 of the 15 jockeys in the race, including Lewis, were African Americans.
Meriwether Lewis Clark, a well-known Louisville resident, started the Louisville Jockey Club. He leased some land from two family members and started building the track in 1874.
Churchill Downs has grown exponentially since then. The horse racing track is in the midst of a $300 million project that will enhance the venue for years to come.