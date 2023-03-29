LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Churchill Downs is five weeks away from hosting the Kentucky Derby as construction continues at the horse racing track in Louisville.
Churchill Downs is in the midst of a $300 million project that will enhance the venue for years to come. It's expected to be ready for Kentucky Derby 150 in May 2024.
But for this year, Churchill Downs is building 175 temporary structures around the facility. Infield bleachers are already finished, while the extended entrance is currently being worked on.
"It's all starting to come together," said Darren Rogers, Churchill Downs spokesperson. "The Paddock project has been first and foremost, we're in phase one of a two-year project."
The Paddock will have temporary stalls, artificial turf for owners and trainers, railing around the area, along with food and beverage options.
"This year's Derby it is going to be very spacious, wide-open," Rogers said. "The black top has been laid, we'll have the walking ring complete for the horses."
After this year's races, construction will continue to complete the new Paddock. Renderings for the new design of the Paddock show an open grassy area with two-story premium seating and video boards. In the center is an open grassy area.
It will take the 5,000-square-foot guest space and turn it into 12,000 square feet. The capacity will also increase from 1,000 to 2,400 people. The project is aimed at enhancing the visibility of the Twin Spires and the experience for racing fans.
"It will be the greatest paddock in the world when it is all said and done," Rogers said. "Looking forward to unveiling it for Derby 150 in 2024."
Rogers said the First Turn project, which added thousands of seats is nearing completion in time for this year's Kentucky Derby. The covered seating can fit more than 5,000 fans. Another 2,000 on the lower club level will have a climate-controlled environment and a terrace that takes them right to the rail.
While the race track is working on large projects, Rogers said currently-used spaces undergo improvements like painting, carpet and chair replacements.
Rogers doesn't expect construction to be delayed or inhibit fan experiences this spring.
"They always hit their timelines, and we've hit every timeline along the way." "These are some minor obstacles that I don't think our guests will really notice come Derby week. These are obstacles for the greater good."
Churchill Downs officials are focused on providing a great experience for visitors. The venue expects to host more than 300,000 guests on Derby Week.
"This is the time for Louisville to shine and Churchill Downs knows it," Rogers said. "We rise to the occasion each time."
Tickets for Derby 2023 are on sale now. For a information on where to find tickets, click here.
