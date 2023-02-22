LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Churchill Downs is getting a major makeover and some of its most famous areas are unrecognizable.
In the paddock area, the bricks have been torn up and it's full of construction equipment with the Twin Spires standing tall above it all.
It's all part of a major renovation that should be complete in time for the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby.
This year's Derby will look a little different as a transition year. The paddock will be paved over in blacktop. Eventually, the entire facility will look very different.
It's expected to be completed by Derby 2024.
