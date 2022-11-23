LOUISVILLE, KY (WDRB) -- Churchill Downs is in the middle of a nearly $400 million renovation, and WDRB News got a look inside at the progress that has happened over the last six months.
Visitors poured into Churchill Downs on Wednesday ahead of the track's annual Thanksgiving Dinner and race. While much of the action will be on the track, crews around it have been working nearly around the clock to make sure visitors are inconvenienced as little as possible.
“We’ve done some demolition work. Also some foundational, electrical around here,” said Churchill Downs spokesman Darren Rogers.
Much of the façade is being redone. The original brick is now exposed and may stay for good.
“It's been such a great revelation that we actually brought back some of the architectural designers to take a look at it and see how we can incorporate this exposed brick a little more in the planning,” said Rogers.
The 5,000-square-foot paddock area is going to more than double in size to 12,000-square-feet. Instead of the horses facing the twin spires, the paddock stalls will be shifted to the other side of the walk. Visitors will see the horses as soon as they walk inside, instead of having to walk around the current stalls.
Above the track in the Turf Club, employees worked Wednesday to prepare Thanksgiving dinner for more than 8,000 race fans expected Thursday. Chefs expected to start cooking at 1 a.m.
Many of the visitors will have a view of the nearly completed first turn project, one that cost more than $90 million and added thousands of stadium seats. It will be ready to go for the Derby in May.
“Some areas will still be closed off as we continue some of the buildup, but these are minimal obstacles that are ultimately going to lead to a tremendous customer experience down the road,” said Rogers. “Obviously 149 is going to be an absolutely great experience. We are focused on that entirely but don't think we aren't thinking about 150 today because we are.”
The nearly $400 million project will be completed just before Kentucky Derby 150 in May 2024.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.