LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's out with the old and in with the new on Central Avenue.
The area is no longer what it used to be as crews work to transform the racetrack's paddock at Churchill Downs. The project will cost $190 million and debut for the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby in 2024. It's aimed at enhancing the visibility of the Twin Spires and enhancing the experience for racing fans.
"Right when you walk through the gates at Churchill Downs, you're going to see horses in the saddling paddock," Churchill Downs spokesman Darren Rogers said.
Instead of the horses facing the Twin Spires, the paddock stalls will be shifted to the other side. Churchill Downs said it will take the 5,000-square-foot guest space and turn it into 12,000 square feet. The capacity will also increase from 1,000 to 2,400 people.
"Around the paddock, we're going to build great viewing areas: one for the general public but also we'll have some dining areas, a beautiful terrace that overlooks the paddock," Rogers said.
By Derby 149 in May, enough of it will be done to stable the horses, but it won't be completely finished until it debuts for Derby 150 in 2024. In between the two runs for the roses, Churchill will create a temporary paddock in the first turn.
"Once we get past the 2023 Derby, we'll have a temporary paddock that's going to be relocated into the first turn near the mile chute," Rogers said.
Churchill Downs is in the middle of a nearly $400 million renovation, and though it's messy now, track officials said it will be a masterpiece later.
"There is a lot of space to deal with," Rogers said. "What we have now is a blank canvas, and we're going to paint a really pretty picture, I know that."
Related Stories:
- BEHIND THE SCENES | A look at construction progress at Churchill Downs
- Churchill Downs celebrates milestone in $90 million project to transform 1st turn
- Churchill Downs announces expected completion date for new paddock
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.