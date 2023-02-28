LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby is just 67 days away, so Churchill Downs is busy preparing the track amid progress on a nearly $400 million construction project.
The plan is for the project to be completed just before Kentucky Derby 150 in May 2024. Darren Rogers, Churchill Downs spokesperson, said construction is going along as scheduled.
Each day, hundreds of people are working to finish up the First Turn project, which added thousands of seats and will be ready in time for this year's race. The covered seating can fit more than 5,000 fans. Another 2,000 on the lower club level will have a climate-controlled environment and a terrace that takes them right to the rail.
The Paddock project plans to be done in time for Kentucky Derby 150 next year.
There will be some changes to attendees' Derby experience this year because of the construction work. Guests won't be allowed to go back and forth between the infield and reserved seating.
Attendees will have to stay in their ticketed area, which track officials believe with help with crowd control. Rogers said reduced capacity in 2021 made officials realize they can increase the overall visitor experience by giving people more space.
"You want to have people to move around your facility comfortably," he said. "The days of record Derbys of 170,000, that is over with. We relegate general admission to infield only. That is to improve the guest experience for the people who buy reserve seats."
This year, there will be a new fan experience outside the gates for those with reserved seat tickets. It's a similar concept to what happens before the Super Bowl or Wimbledon.
"You're going to have the main stage out there," Rogers said. "Essentially it's the parking lot right in front of the Derby Museum that goes to Derby Drive. That will be within the facility come Derby Day. Ticketing and wanding will take place there."
Renderings for the new design of the Paddock show an open grassy area with two-story premium seating and video boards. In the center is an open grassy area.
It will take the 5,000-square-foot guest space and turn it into 12,000 square feet. The capacity will also increase from 1,000 to 2,400 people. The project is aimed at enhancing the visibility of the Twin Spires and the experience for racing fans.
Tickets for Derby 2023 are on sale now. For a information on where to find tickets, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.