LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Godolphin Racing’s First Mission, the Brad Cox-trained colt who won the Lexington Stakes and was the second choice in the Preakness Stakes morning line, has been scratched from the race because of a medical issue.
Cox and track veterinarians had worked to identify a suspected issue in the colt’s left hind leg but were unable to do so, according to a press release from the owners on Friday morning, so the colt has been sent back to Kentucky for further evaluation and will miss the race.
“We are obviously very disappointed, but the welfare of the horse is our utmost concern,” Godolphin’s director of blood stock, Michael Banahan, said in a release. “We are going to take the necessary steps to determine the best course of action to get him back on the track.”
First Mission was a 5-2 second choice to 8-5 Mage in the morning line, and seen as the Kentucky Derby winner’s chief competition in the second leg of racing’s Triple Crown.
His defection leaves a half-dozen challengers for Mage in Saturday’s second leg of the Triple Crown, the best of which likely is Bob Baffert's National Treasure, who was made a 4-1 choice in the morning line, breaking from the No. 1 post position.
If only 7 go to post, it would be the smallest Preakness field since 1986, when Derby winner Ferdinand dealt with a field of 7. When Spectacular Bid took the second leg of the Triple Crown in 1979, only 5 horses made the race,
