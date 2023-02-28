LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Celebrity chef Darnell "Super Chef" Ferguson and owner of DerbyVIP Joey Wagner have announced they will open a pop-up restaurant for Derby Weekend 2023.
The new pop-up restaurant, Round 149, is a nod to the great Muhammad Ali and the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby. Round 149 will be at the Muhammad Ali Center from 7 p.m. to midnight on Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May 6.
"When Joey brought me this idea, I knew it was going to be special. The Kentucky Derby is one of the greatest sporting events in the world so being able to create an amazing culinary experience for guests at the Muhammad Ali Center that is named for one of the greatest athletes of all-time is a blessing. ROUND 149 is going to be two great nights of dining and I cannot wait for guests to see the menu and taste the food," Chef Ferguson said.
Chef Ferguson will prepare a very special five-course dinner with cocktails. Reservations are limited, and tickets are $500 per person. For tickets, please email JWagner Group here. A portion of the proceeds from Round 149 will go toward supporting the Muhammad Ali Center's youth programs.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.