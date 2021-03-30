LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A golf scramble will raise funds for a memorial scholarship at Bellarmine University in honor of Madelynn Troutt.
Troutt, 17, was killed in a head on crash on Dixie Highway in early March.
According to those at Bellarmine, Troutt had been accepted to the university to begin her college career in the fall, and she was interested in becoming a nurse. After Troutt's death, community members created the scholarship in her memory at Bellarmine to help future nursing students. The goal is to raise enough money for the scholarship to become an endowment and live on forever.
To help raise money for the scholarship fund, a golf scramble is now being planned.
According to Dana Willett-Maier, who started the idea for the scholarship fund, the scramble will be June 28 at South Park Country Club. The event begins at noon.
Willett-Maier is a stranger to the Troutt family, but since Troutt's death, she's dedicated her time to making sure the teen's memory will not be forgotten in the community. She said 100% of the proceeds from the golf scramble will go to the Madeline Troutt Memorial Scholarship at Bellarmine.
The cost per golfer is $85. Golfers can play in the scramble or sponsor a hole. The cost to sponsor a hole is $100 for an individual or $250 for a business.
According to Willett-Maier, there are other sponsorship opportunities. Organizers are looking for someone to sponsor lunch and donate prizes for the teams.
To enter, those interested can call or send a text to Willett-Maier at 502-417-2999.
