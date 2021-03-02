LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family, friends and even strangers gathered Tuesday to pay their respects to a Louisville teen killed Monday in a head-on crash.
Holding candles and balloons, hundreds of people who knew Madelynn Troutt, 17, held a vigil at Butler High School — an outpouring of support for a girl who friends say was always smiling.
"Of all the months of working with her, it was definitely, like, you know, you have bad days at work and you could always count on her to be there and kind of lift you up," said Braden Kelly, a friend of Troutt.
According to Louisville Metro Police, a stolen pickup truck driven by Michael Dewitt, 27, crashed into Troutt's car after it crossed from a northbound lane of Dixie Highway into a southbound lane near St. Andrews Church Road.
Dewitt had a high level of amphetamines and benzodiazepines in his system, a police toxicology report shows. He's been charged with murder, leaving the scene of an accident, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and theft by unlawful taking.
Troutt's family said the teen was only a couple months away from graduating from Butler and had goals of becoming a nurse because she loved to help others. She was also a passionate cheerleader.
"She left a hole in everybody's heart," said Troutt's uncle, Chris Troutt. "She was a senior and had so much more to give."
Word of the vigil spread quickly on social media. In a tweet honoring Troutt, Butler Athletics said, "We miss you. We love you. We are so blessed to have known you - a beautiful, sweet, happy girl."
"Our thoughts are with your family, your team, and your Butler family," the tweet says. "Once a Bear, always a Bear."
We miss you. We love you. We are so blessed to have known you - a beautiful, sweet, happy girl. Our thoughts are with your family, your team, and your Butler family. Once a Bear, always a Bear. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ry59P3jqYe— Butler Athletics (@BTHS_Athletics) March 3, 2021
The vigil crowd filled much of Butler's parking lot.
"I can't believe it. I did not expect this amount of people to come out at all," said Tisha Foley, a family friend who organized the vigil. "We ran out of candles; I didn't expect this."
Many people in the crowd hugged and wiped away tears as they let go their balloons in Troutt's memory.
"Madelynn was a special girl. Her smile lit up the room," Chris Troutt said. "She had a huge heart and a big impact."
"It just shows what kind of person she is and how the community can rally behind each other and show what a wonderful person she was and just let her family know," Foley added.
Troutt's visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels on Cane Run Road.
Her funeral will be Friday at Southeast Christian Church's campus on St. Andrews Church Road.
"Everybody keep showing love and support," Kelly said. "We want her legacy to live on."
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.