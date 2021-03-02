LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 17-year-old girl who died Monday night after a head-on crash on Dixie Highway, near the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that girl has been identified as Madelynn Noel Troutt, of Louisville.
The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. Monday, according to Beth Ruoff, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department.
A police citation says 27-year-old Michael Dewitt was driving a stolen pickup truck northbound on Dixie Highway, near St. Andrews Church Road, when he crossed into the southbound lanes, hitting another vehicle head-on. A police toxicology report showed Dewitt had a high level of Amphetamines and Benzodiazepines in his system.
Troutt was driving the vehicle that was hit and was transported to UofL Hospital in critical condition. She was pronounced dead upon arrival.
Her cause of death is listed as blunt force trauma, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
After the initial crash, Ruoff said Dewitt, hit a pole and attempted to flee the scene. He was detained by bystanders until officers with LMPD's Third Division responded and took him into custody. He was taken to UofL Hospital with minor injuries, according to police.
Dewitt now faces a long list of charges including murder, leaving the scene of an accident, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, and theft by unlawful taking. He is expected to face a judge Tuesday morning.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.
