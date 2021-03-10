LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A third Louisville Metro Police officer has been convicted and sentenced for sexually abusing a minor while serving as a mentor in the department’s youth Explorer program.
A U.S. District Court judge on Wednesday sentenced former Officer Brad Schuhmann to six months of home incarceration and two years on probation. In addition, Schuhmann will have to pay a $2,000 fine and register as a sex offender.
Schuhmann, who resigned from the department last year, pleaded guilty in November to a misdemeanor charge of sexual abuse.
During the hearing, Schuhmann apologized to the victim and said it was “the worst mistake” of his life.
The former officer was indicted Nov. 3 by a federal grand jury and admitted he “subjected” a juvenile female in the Explorer program to “sexual contact” at her home and other places in 2010.
The victim, who listened to the hearing remotely, also spoke during the sentencing, calling Schuhmann a "monster" and a "predator" who has ruined her life.
Schuhmann, who had himself been a participant in the now-defunct Explorer Program from 2002 until 2009, joined LMPD in January 2010.
In January 2019, the Jefferson Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office announced prosecutors would not seek charges against Schuhmann for allegedly sexually abusing a girl in the Explorer program.
At the time, prosecutors said they sent a letter with the findings and their recommendation in the investigation of Schuhmann to the Louisville Public Corruption Civil Rights Task Force, which includes local and federal law enforcement.
A girl identified as “B.L.” claimed in a federal lawsuit that Schuhmann abused her in his police cruiser and sought sexual pictures and acts from her.
The lawsuit, which is pending, claims the teen told her parents, who confronted Schuhmann and met with the program’s leader at the time, Lt. Curtis Flaherty.
Flaherty, who is also named as a defendant in the suit, is accused of failing to report the alleged sexual abuse and “concealing” it, according to court documents. He retired in 2017.
Former officers Kenneth Betts and Brandon Wood have both already been convicted of federal and state crimes and are in prison.
Wood was sentenced to 70 months in prison for attempted enticement of a teen in the youth mentoring program. Between 2011 and 2012, Wood attempted to entice a juvenile to engage in sexual activity, according to authorities.
Wood met the juvenile through the LMPD Explorer program during a camp held in Bullitt County. Wood used social media to make contact with the juvenile after the camp, attempting to entice him into sexual activity, according to the charge.
In addition, Wood also pleaded guilty in state court to seven counts of sexually abusing a teen in the program and is serving a five-year sentence that is running concurrent with the federal conviction.
Betts is currently serving 16 years in federal prison on child pornography and enticement charges. He also pleaded guilty to sodomy charges in state court.
Betts, Wood and Schuhmann, along with other police and city officials, are accused in seven federal lawsuits of concealing evidence of the conduct by intimidation, destruction of evidence, deletion of information and refusal to comply with the Kentucky Open Records Act, as well as conspiracy to cover up the wrongdoing, according to lawsuits.
Police are also accused of falsifying reports, deleting phone records and audio files, and destroying other records.
An investigation into LMPD's handling of allegations of sexual misconduct in the youth Explorer program found police made several "mistakes," including a failure to look into possible criminal conduct and determine if the abuse was widespread. But the report ultimately concluded there was no massive cover-up by police or city officials.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.