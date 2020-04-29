LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New cases of coronavirus illness have leveled off in Clark County, Indiana, where a nursing home outbreak caused local infection data to spike earlier this week, state figures show.
There were five new cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday in Clark County, taking the overall number in the county to 288. Six new cases had been announced Tuesday and 50 on Monday — including 44 from an outbreak at a Clarksville nursing home.
No new deaths were disclosed, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. In all, 13 people have died there from the respiratory disease.
Three new deaths were reported in Floyd County. It now has 16 deaths linked to COVID-19 and 174 total cases.
Across Indiana, health officials announced 605 new cases of COVID-19 and 17,182 overall. There were 63 new deaths reported; 964 Hoosiers have died since the first infection was confirmed in March.
This story will be updated.
