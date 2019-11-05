LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Democrat Andy Beshear appeared to narrowly unseat Republican Gov. Matt Bevin on Tuesday, capping a bruising and tight race for Kentucky governor.
However, the Associated Press said the race was too close to call. Bevin said around 10 p.m. that he wasn't conceding.
Beshear, the state’s attorney general, had captured 49.2% of the vote when the AP said all precincts were reported around 9:55 p.m. It was a lead of 4,658 votes.
"We are not conceding this race by any stretch," Bevin said to cheers from Republicans at the Galt House. He suggested there were "irregularities."
A few minutes later, Beshear said he hadn't spoken with the governor, but "my expectation is he will honor the election that was held tonight and he will help us make this transition -- and I tell you what, we will be ready for that first day in office."
A Beshear victory would return the governor’s mansion to Democrats for the first time since 2015, when Beshear’s father, Steve Beshear, ended his two terms as the state’s chief executive and Bevin won office over Democratic nominee Jack Conway.
Bevin appeared to lose on a night when other Republican candidates won easily and not a single Democrat other than Beshear won a race for a constitutional office.
Beshear, 41, campaigned on his four-year record as attorney general, emphasized his legal battles against Bevin and pledged to fight for healthcare affordable. In a key departure from Bevin, Beshear backed expanded gambling and pledged to use new revenues to help fund pension shortfalls.
His running mate for lieutenant governor, Jacqueline Coleman, is an assistant principal at Nelson County High School.
Beshear’s win comes a day after President Donald J. Trump appeared on stage with Bevin during a rally in Lexington’s Rupp Arena. Bevin had touted his relationship with Trump during the campaign.
Bevin, 52, repeatedly emphasized job growth and economic development in his reelection bid, including figures that show Kentucky has added 57,000 new jobs since he was elected in 2015. Among other issues, Bevin also touted his anti-abortion record and his administration’s effort to fund public pensions.
As governor, Bevin’s blunt style and controversial remarks has put him occasionally at odds with his own party.
In 2017, for example, he vetoed a Republican-backed bill to get Kentucky in compliance with federal Real ID standards. A year later, the GOP General Assembly voted to override Bevin’s vetoes of the state budget and a tax bill that would raise $480 million in revenue by expanding the reach of the state sales tax and other measures.
One Republican, retiring state Sen. Dan Seum of Fairdale, endorsed Beshear.
