LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- President Donald Trump fired up Kentuckians at Rupp Arena on Monday, urging them to re-elect Gov. Matt Bevin, who is in a tight race with challenger Andy Beshear, the state’s current attorney general.

Trump said Beshear was “too liberal, too extreme and too dangerous” for Kentucky voters, and he asked Kentuckians to send a message to the rest of the country by re-electing Bevin.

“Tomorrow Kentucky has a chance to send the radical Democrats a message,” Trump said. “You will vote to reject the Democrats’ extremism, socialism and corruption and you will vote to re-elect Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, who’s done a great job.”

The president took the stage for more than an hour, touting the robust economy, America’s fight against ISIS, his appointing conservative federal judges and making progress toward building the wall.

Trump, in his usual style, also took shots at the media and blasted what he called the “crazy Democrats” for the impeachment inquiry. 

He also brought Bevin to the stage. The Kentucky governor is aligning himself closely with Trump because of shared interests and because Trump won Kentucky in 2016 in a landslide.

Trump also welcomed to the stage Kentucky’s U.S. Sens. Rand Paul and Mitch McConnell, as well as attorney general candidate Daniel Cameron, whom Trump called a rising star.

Kentucky voters will determine Tuesday whether a potential Trump bump is enough to keep Bevin in office for another four years.

