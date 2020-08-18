LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former high-ranking University of Louisville athletics official who filed a whistleblower lawsuit in 2018 against the university has settled the suit for $25,000.
Kimberly Maffet, an associate athletics director for human resources who was laid off in February 2018, claimed she was let go because of her health issues and reporting “wrongful conduct.”
The case was dismissed in Jefferson circuit court on Aug. 6 after both sides agreed to a confidential settlement. The details of the settlement were obtained in an open records request to the university.
Maffet claimed she was retaliated against in part because she learned a U of L coach (described only as “Coach 3”) “was having an affair with a co-employee,” violating the university’s sexual harassment policy.
Her attempts to report the violation “were rebuffed” and other employees “attempted to hide” the information, according to the lawsuit, which was filed in April 2018.
At the time, the university said Maffet was let go as part of restructuring the department to save money and reorganize staff responsibilities. Mark Jurich, the son of former longtime athletics director Tom Jurich, and Julianne Waldron, associate athletics director for marketing, were also laid off.
The lawsuit was dismissed after U of L agreed to pay Maffet $25,000 as well as the cost of her legal fees to mediate the case, according to the settlement agreement. And the university has agreed to give Maffet a “neutral reference,” including only the dates she was employed and her position, to prospective employers, according to the settlement.
The university denies Maffet’s claims, and both sides are prohibited from talking about the case, according to the settlement.
In addition, Maffet agreed not to ever again apply for a job at U of L.
An attorney for U of L said he could not comment on the case. Attorney Scott Abell, who represented Maffet, said he and his client are glad both sides came to an agreement and the case is over.
Little information was released in the case in court records, and only a few people, including Athletics Director Vince Trya were deposed, or provided sworn testimony, in the case, according to court records.
Tyra was accused in the lawsuit of firing Maffet, in part, because she had medical issues that caused her to be hospitalized and miss work.
No evidence of Maffet's allegations were provided in court records, which is not unusual in a civil case.
The lawsuit also alleged Maffet told the university about another coach, “Coach 4,” verbally abusing employees. The suit also raised concerns about “a coach’s unused University office reserved for his private Foundation.”
In the suit, Maffet described the athletics department as having a “culture of misogynism, sexism, lying, cover-up, and bullying in the Athletic Department.” In addition, Maffet claimed the university violated its nepotism policy in new hires for the football program “who were not qualified.”
And Maffet alleged she tried to stop U of L from hiring Jordan Fair as an assistant for the men’s basketball team because he refused for months to show the university his driver’s license, even though part of his job was driving recruits around.
Fair is accused of taking part in a plan to funnel $100,000 from the Adidas apparel company to the family of recruit Brian Bowan.
