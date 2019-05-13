LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville-based GE Appliances plans to outsource some work to Indian information technology giant Infosys, which will result in about two-dozen job cuts, according to an internal memo and a company spokeswoman.
GE Appliances spokeswoman Julie Wood said "less than 40" jobs will be eliminated. Affected employees have two or three months to apply for more than 100 open jobs in the company or its "managed-service partner" (Infosys), and they will be provided severance, health benefits and outplacement services, she said.
"These changes will allow us to invest time and resources in new technology and product development with the goal of further strengthening our position in the industry and becoming the number one appliance company in the U.S.," Wood said in an email to WDRB News.
Infosys will assume IT "operational support" for the Louisville-based appliance maker, according to an employee memo from Viren Shah, GE Appliances' chief information officer.
"This decision was made after extensive analysis and industry benchmarking of our IT function," Shah wrote in the memo, a copy of which was obtained by WDRB News.
He said the move was part of "modernizing our IT function to align with our company goals by optimizing our structure and resources, both internally and externally."
In addition the "less than 40" Louisville employees, about 80 GE Appliances in India will lose their jobs as a result of the move, Wood said. GE Appliances has about 500 employees outside the U.S., she said.
GE Appliances employs about 6,000 in Louisville, Wood said. That includes about 3,800 production employees who make dishwashers and washers and dryers at Louisville Appliance Park, and 2,200 salaried workers in white-collar functions like management, marketing and human resources.
GE Appliances is a unit of China's Haier Group, which bought the business from General Electric Corp. in 2016.
