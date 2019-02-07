LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Google Fiber is leaving Louisville only about a year after it began offering its superfast Internet service to a few neighborhoods, citing problems with the method it used to build the network through shallow trenches in city streets.
The shut off will happen April 15, said Google Fiber, a unit of Silicon Valley tech giant Alphabet, in a blog post Thursday.
“We’re not living up to the high standards we set for ourselves, or the standards we’ve demonstrated in other Fiber cities,” the company said. “We would need to essentially rebuild our entire network in Louisville to provide the great service that Google Fiber is known for, and that's just not the right business decision for us.”
The decision is a blow for civic leaders who, craving tech community cachet and more options for residential Internet service, worked for years to attract Google’s service to Louisville.
Shortly after Google announced Louisville as a possible location in 2015, the Metro Council passed a utility pole ordinance in at Google’s behest, then spent $382,328 on outside lawyers to defend the ordinance in lawsuits from AT&T and the cable company now called Spectrum.
Mayor Greg Fischer said in early 2016 that Louisville’s landing Google Fiber was “huge signal to the world.”
Google Fiber started work in 2017 and ended up offering service to a small portion of the city.
While the company has never revealed its service areas or customer numbers, it got right-of-way permits to install its network in Census blocks containing just shy of 11,000 households, according to public records WDRB analyzed last year.
Those areas are Strathmoor Manor, Belknap and Deer Park in the Upper Highlands (5,044 households), Newburg (3,728 households) and Portland (2,006 households).
Louisville’s public works department allowed Google Fiber to try a new approach to running fiber – cutting shallow trenches into the pavement of city streets to bury cables.
It led to a lot of problems, including sealant that popped out of the trenches and snaked over the roadways.
“It feels like you are using us for a science-fair experiment,” Greg Winn, an architect who lives on Boulevard Napolean, told Google Fiber representatives during a Belknap Neighborhood Association meeting last year. “…Our streets look awful.”
Google Fiber would go on to fill in the trenches with asphalt, what company executives said was like filling a 60-mile long pothole.
Google Fiber never ended up using the utility pole law that Louisville passed at its behest, as the company only buried its wires instead of attaching them to poles.
A public relations representative for Google Fiber said no one was available for an interview.
He also did not immediately to written questions including why the company did not make use of the utility pole ordinance and what happens to the wires already buried in city streets and underneath homeowners’ yards.
