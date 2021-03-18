LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gregory Bush, who has already been sentenced to life in prison for shooting and killing two Black people at a Louisville Kroger in October 2018, pleaded guilty to additional charges on Thursday in federal court, including committing hate crimes.
In December, Bush pleaded guilty “but mentally ill” to murder in state court.
While he has now been convicted of six additional federal charges, prosecutors have agreed not to seek the death penalty so Bush will live the rest of his life in prison without the chance for probation or parole. His formal sentencing has been scheduled for June.
Prosecutors are asking that he pay more than $23,000 in restitution for funeral expenses for the two victims.
Federal prosecutors argued that Bush, who is white, targeted Maurice Stallard and Vickie Jones because of their skin color.
When asked by the federal judge if he killed them and shot at another person because of their race, Bush said, "Voices were telling me to do this. I don't know if it's because of it."
But when pressed by the judge, Bush eventually admitted he targeted them because of their race.
Bush also talked about shooting Stallard, who was shopping with his grandson, in the back, and indicated that he was upset the child witnessed the shooting.
"I shot him once again on the ground," Bush said. "He was with his grandson. ... I didn't want a child to see something like that."
Bush says he is on medication for being bipolar and having a psychoaffective disorder.
His attorney said his state of mind is different from the time of the shooting.
Jones' sister, Samuella Gaithright, noted that Bush still never said he was sorry.
"I do want him to apologize because I think about this every single day, all day," she said.
In December, Bush pleaded guilty in Jefferson Circuit Court to two charges of murder, attempted murder and wanton endangerment.
One of his attorneys, Angela Elleman, released a statement at the time saying that on the day of the murders, Bush’s “schizophrenia was not medicated, so he was tortured by voices that threatened to kill him and his family.
"He acted out of his psychosis and his illness, while at the very same time his elderly parents were downtown seeking a mental inquest warrant to hospitalize him for everyone’s safety.”
Elleman said Bush’s actions that day "are not keeping with his character when medicated. Mr. Bush has agreed to spend the remainder of his life in prison where he can be safely treated and medicated.”
However, Bush has a history of history of making racist threats and repeatedly called his ex-wife the N-word, according to court records.
He also tried to enter the predominantly Black First Baptist Church of Jeffersontown about 10 minutes before the Kroger shooting.
In August, Bush was found to be competent to stand trial by Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Annie O’Connell.
O’Connell agreed with a psychiatrist who testified July 31 that with medication, Bush understands the charges and allegations against him as well as the possible consequences he faces, and he has the ability to work with his attorneys.
Bush, according to Dr. Timothy Allen, understands the charges against him and has even discussed evidence that could be used against him.
For example, part of the evidence in the case includes Bush allegedly telling a white man in the Kroger parking lot that "white people don’t shoot white people" and "he realized that sounded bad and would be received poorly and work against him," Allen testified.
When not on medication, according to Allen, Bush suffered from mania, paranoia, suspiciousness, hostility, hallucinations and delusional beliefs, including that he had his feet and "male member" removed, according to court records.
But when properly taking his medication, Bush attended college and was employed for several years.
Just before 3 p.m. on Oct. 24, 2018, police say Bush entered the Kroger and, for an unknown reason, pulled a gun from his waistband and shot Stallard, 69, in the back of the head, according to a reading of the plea. Bush then continued to shoot the man as he lay on the ground, according to police.
Bush then put his weapon away and left the store. Once outside the store, Bush again pulled out his gun and fired multiple times, killing Jones, 67, according to the plea. At that time, an armed citizen pulled out a weapon and exchanged fire with Bush. Bush, according to police, then started to fire his weapon wildly.
