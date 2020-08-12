LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A judge has ruled that Gregory Bush, the man accused of shooting and killing two people at a Louisville Kroger in October 2018, is now competent to stand trial on charges of murder.
In a ruling Wednesday, Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Annie O’Connell agreed with a psychiatrist who testified July 31 that with medication, Bush understands the charges and allegations against him as well as the possible consequences he faces, and he has the ability to work with his attorneys.
“He is able to rationally participate in his own defense,” O’Connell wrote in the ruling. “There is substantial evidence to conclude that the defendant Mr. Bush has been restored to competency.”
O'Connell had ruled in May 2019 that Bush was not competent to stand trial after Dr. Timothy Allen testified he suffered from delusions of persecution and hallucinations. Allen testified that Bush improved within a week of taking medication.
He testified last month that with additional treatment and “forced medication,” Bush’s improvement was “tremendous” and “virtually eliminated” all of his symptoms.
After resuming treatment, "Mr. Bush presented as a 'virtually ideal patient,'" according to the ruling.
A trial date has not yet been scheduled. Bush, who has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder, attempted murder and multiple charges of wanton endangerment, is scheduled back in court on Sept. 29.
Bush, according to Allen, understands the charges against him as well as the possible death penalty sentence and has even discussed evidence that could be used against him.
For example, part of the evidence in the case includes Bush allegedly telling a white man in the Kroger parking lot that "white people don’t shoot white people" and "he realized that sounded bad and would be received poorly and work against him," Allen testified last month.
Both of the people Bush is accused of killing, Maurice Stallard and Vickie Jones, were Black. He is white.
When not on medication, according to Allen, Bush suffered from mania, paranoia, suspiciousness, hostility, hallucinations and delusional beliefs, including that he had his feet and "male member" removed, according to court records.
But when properly taking his medication, Bush attended college and was employed for several years.
Louisville Metro Police arrested Bush after he allegedly gunned down Jones and Stallard at the Jeffersontown Kroger. Records show he has a history of mental illness and making racist threats.
Bush faces two separate cases: murder charges in state court and hate crimes at the federal level.
