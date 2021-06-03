LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bill Dieruf, the Republican mayor of Jeffersontown, plans to officially announce his candidacy for mayor of Metro Louisville next week, his campaign says.
The announcement is scheduled for June 9.
A press advisory says Dieruf, who has served three terms as mayor of suburban J-town, “will provide details on his plans to bring successes in Jeffersontown during his tenure to the larger stage of Louisville Metro Government.”
Dieruf is the second elected official — and first mayor — to enter the race to replace Greg Fischer, who is in the middle of his third and final term as Louisville mayor. Metro Council President David James, a Democrat, also is seeking the seat.
Dieruf was a member of J-town's city council for 10 years before he was elected mayor in 2010.
Others who have formally announced they will run include Louisville businessman Craig Greenberg; Rev. Tim Findley; activist and organizer Shameka Parrish-Wright; and funeral home owner Anthony Oxendine.
Fischer’s term in office is set to end in January 2023.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.