LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bill weighing the subpoena power for Louisville’s newly created police review board is dead for the 2021 Kentucky General Assembly, its top sponsor said in a text message.
House Bill 309 had languished amid a debate over how much authority to grant the civilian panel and its inspector general. The Senate sent the measure back to a committee on the final day of the legislative session Tuesday.
Shortly after, Rep. Jerry Miller (R-Eastwood), texted a reporter that the bill won’t advance. The House still would have had to agree with any changes made by the Senate.
With the bill done for this year, the review board won’t have any defined subpoena powers as it investigates Louisville Metro Police. But other provisions, unless added in other legislation Tuesday, also won’t take effect — including new term limits for Louisville’s mayor and expanded annexation for small cities.
New small cities in Jefferson County also wouldn’t be able to form. That had been one of the recently added changes to the version of House Bill 309 in the Senate.
This story will be updated.
