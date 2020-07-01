LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After some minor tweaks, the Jefferson County Public Schools Calendar Committee is recommending delaying the start of the 2020-21 school year by 13 days rather than two weeks.
No vote was taken during Wednesday's meeting, but Jimmy Adams, head of human resources for JCPS, said he would prepare the changes for a recommendation before the Jefferson County Board of Education for its July 21 meeting.
"They will either keep the calendar that we currently have or they could decide to approve a different one that they may propose themselves," Adams said. "... You have done the legwork to prepare the calendar for them, and I will give the justification for what this is, and they will vote and make the determination at that point."
JCPS Communications Director Renee Murphy said the committee's recommendation will move on to the school board for a vote.
If ultimately approved by the Jefferson County Board of Education, JCPS classes will start Aug. 10 for teachers and Aug. 25 for students. The final day of classes will be May 27 if the board agrees with the changes discussed during Wednesday's meeting.
The district is currently scheduled to begin the 2020-21 school year on Aug. 12 and finish by May 26.
The original proposal would have required teachers to report to work Aug. 11 and classes to begin Aug. 26, but members of the committee suggested pushing those back by one day each so Oct. 2, originally part of the district's fall break, can be a day off.
That would allow classes to be off until Oct. 6, with Oct. 5 slated for parent-teacher conferences. Fall break is currently scheduled for Oct. 2 through Oct. 6.
The proposed calendar gives the district 171 instructional days.
JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio said Tuesday that delaying the start of the 2020-21 school year would give the district more time and flexibility to prepare to resume in-person instruction in light of COVID-19.
Teachers would have additional professional development days in the weeks leading up to the first day of classes, he said.
"We know there's going to be a lot of flexibility between now and then, but the extra two weeks will definitely give us more time to monitor, prepare and train our faculty and staff to be ready for a great school year," Pollio said.
