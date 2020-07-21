LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools will start with at least six weeks of nontraditional instruction after the district’s 2020-21 reopening plan was approved Tuesday by the Jefferson County Board of Education.
The board unanimously approved the district's reopening plan during a special meeting Tuesday. Most teachers and staff had indicated they preferred starting the year with nontraditional instruction in surveys conducted by JCPS and the Jefferson County Teachers Association.
“We have, I believe, no other option that to go to our guiding principle around safety and health and recommend that we start the year” with nontraditional instruction,” JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio said, referencing the recent escalation of COVID-19 cases in Louisville and Kentucky.
The district’s plan for distance learning will provide an updated nontraditional instruction platform for students and teachers starting Aug. 25. JCPS, like other school districts throughout Kentucky, transitioned to remote learning in the closing months of the 2019-20 school year on the recommendation of Gov. Andy Beshear as COVID-19 began to spread.
Teachers will be encouraged to develop project-based lessons rather than short-term assignments to not only keep students engaged in their learning but also allow them time away from their computers, according to the district’s reopening plan.
While grading during the district’s first foray in nontraditional instruction focused on improving rather than hurting final grades, that process “will be more clear and potentially more familiar for everyone” in this iteration of distance learning, Chief Academic Officer Carmen Coleman said.
Students with disabilities will continue to receive the services they need at home, with materials available online and in physical copies.
For students learning English, distance learning will focus on language development and providing individual supports, said Alicia Averette, assistant superintendent of academic support programs.
The district is working to ensure students have devices and connectivity to complete nontraditional instruction lessons.
JCPS made about 25,000 Chromebooks available to low-income and special needs students last school year and purchased another 30,000 to distribute before the start of the 2020-21 school year. Pollio has said about 11,000 hotspots with unlimited data will be provided to students who lack access to high-speed internet at home.
Physical copies of assignments will also be available for students.
Pollio has said the district will evaluate whether it’s safe to resume in-person classes after the initial six-week period.
Families will also have the option of enrolling their children in a virtual academy at that time, according to the district’s reopening plan.
This story will be updated.
