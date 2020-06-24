LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- School districts will be expected to enforce social distancing, ask students to wear masks, check their temperatures, frequently sanitize surfaces and assist in contact tracing, according to Kentucky's "Healthy at School" guidance released Wednesday.
Kevin Brown, interim education commissioner, said the guidance will be a "flagship document" for school districts developing their reopening plans after stopping in-person instruction at the recommendation of Gov. Andy Beshear in hopes of limiting the spread of COVID-19.
Brown said schools will be required to enforce social distancing in classrooms and hallways. Students will be expected to wear masks if at least 6 feet of space can't be maintained, and wearing face coverings will be optional for those in kindergarten.
"Districts will be asked to put tape every 6 feet just like you are seeing now in our shops and assemblies," Brown said, adding that assemblies must be limited and follow public health guidance on large gatherings.
Students will also be expected to wear masks on school buses and must have their temperatures checked before boarding buses, either on-site or by a parent. Students will also have their temperatures checked before entering schools, Brown said.
Schools must also sanitize surfaces frequently and help local health departments with contact tracing if a COVID-19 outbreak occurs, he said, noting that public health officials will need access to documents like bus manifests and seating charts to determine possible contacts.
Because bus drivers can't leave students who aren't wearing masks at bus stops, Brown said they should have extra masks on board to distribute. Schools should also have extra supplies on hand.
Some districts have already signaled their intent to provide masks for students. Jefferson County Public Schools, for instance, plans to spend $12.3 million on disposable masks for its students in the 2020-21 school year.
Masking has proven divisive throughout the country despite public health guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, which recommends wearing face coverings when social distancing is difficult to maintain to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
While state officials have urged school districts in recent days not to punish students who don't wear masks, they have strongly encouraged district and school leaders to model good behavior on the matter.
Brown said other generations have made far greater sacrifices than wearing masks during global pandemics.
"Please celebrate the unity and the pride of being Kentuckians and join with me and our districts over the next months to model the behavior that we need to see in our schools with our children and wear a mask," he said.
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman offered more blunt advice to those who refuse to wear masks in schools.
"Wearing a mask is much more comfortable than wearing a respirator," she said.
School districts have begun formulating preparations to reopen for the 2020-21 school year while grappling with the possibility of COVID-19 resurgences, with many waiting for official guidance from the state before finalizing their back-to-school plans.
Some districts have indicated they will begin the school year digitally, Coleman said.
Gov. Andy Beshear is again waiving the cap on nontraditional instruction days to give districts flexibility on distance learning and will suspend statutory requirements to base funding on average daily attendance so that the Kentucky Board of Education can again allow district flexibility to transition to nontraditional instruction if needed, Coleman said.
