LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Marty Pollio said mid-February will be the earliest that Kentucky’s largest school district will reopen classrooms as it develops plans to provide COVID-19 vaccines for teachers and staff.
The district is working with the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness on a proposal to offer drive-through vaccination events once JCPS receives doses of COVID-19 vaccines, according to Pollio and a presentation for the Jefferson County Board of Education during a Tuesday meeting.
JCPS expects to offer the vaccine booster three weeks after the first set of employees are inoculated, then open elementary schools to select groups of students two weeks later, according to the board presentation. Pollio said the district would focus initially on bringing back students in preschool through third grade in a phased reopening plan.
“Our goal will be to bring back youngest students first,” he said in an interview with WDRB News.
Gov. Andy Beshear’s office has said to expect the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines for JCPS by the third week of January at the earliest and the first week of February at the latest, Pollio said.
Vaccinations against COVID-19 for teachers and staff will be “highly encouraged” but not required based on legal advice, he said.
“We’ll be surveying staff soon to see how many are going to get it, but we will be returning shortly after we are able to get the vaccine to our employees,” Pollio said.
JCPS has suspended in-person instruction since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, and news of the extended wait for a return to classroom learning comes a day after Beshear unveiled his guidance for districts that want to reopen schools in counties with high rates of coronavirus transmission.
Jefferson County has been in the state’s “red zone” for COVID-19 spread for months as incidence rates exceed 25 new daily cases per 100,000 residents based on a seven-day rolling average. Jefferson County’s COVID-19 incidence rate on Monday was 60.9.
Pollio shared his thoughts on reopening classrooms at JCPS ahead of Tuesday’s school board meeting, where board members are scheduled to discuss Beshear’s new guidance and winter sports competition alongside the district’s vaccination plans for district teachers and staff.
Beshear’s guidance for districts in “red” counties asks schools that want to continue offering classroom instruction to develop more stringent hybrid learning models and provide accommodations for employees with health conditions to limit how many people are inside buildings.
Pollio said the district’s human resources department has approved such accommodations for 2,000 teachers, or nearly a third of its total teaching staff of about 6,700. About 1,500 employees have also received accommodations, he said.
“However, I think the vaccine will reduce that number greatly,” Pollio said.
Diane Porter, the board’s chairwoman who represents District 1, said she believes JCPS has “a smaller window of opportunity” to reopen schools in the second half of the 2020-21 school year.
Her primary concerns are for the health and safety of everyone inside school buildings, she said.
“I do understand the dynamics of being away from academics this long,” Porter said. “I understand the mental health issues, but it is our responsibility to guarantee safety and good health for all.”
Chris Brady, who represents District 7, said JCPS families need to prepare for the “very real possibility” that remote instruction will last through the end of the 2020-21 school year.
“It’s been very real since the beginning of this outbreak,” he said. “I have some concerns about how we would do that if we were to go back to some hybrid approach.”
This story may be updated.
