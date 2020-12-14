LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky school districts in counties with the highest COVID-19 spread can offer in-person instruction in January if they take aggressive steps to limit how many people are inside schools, among other steps outlined Monday by Gov. Andy Beshear.
Beshear had previously ordered public and private schools throughout the state to close their classrooms on Nov. 23, citing a third escalation in the COVID-19 pandemic that had placed most of Kentucky in the “red zone” for coronavirus transmission.
The state's "Healthy at School" guidance will now be mandatory for schools operating classroom instruction, and school districts in "red" counties must take significant steps to implement a hybrid learning model to reduce the numbers of students and staff inside schools, Beshear said.
School leaders must also provide virtual learning options that do not negatively affect students' grade-point averages, class ranks and ability to take courses like Advanced Placement classes if in-person instruction continues in counties with high levels of COVID-19 transmission, Beshear said. Staff with health issues must also get accommodations from district leaders, he said.
Beshear offered the basic tenets of his guidance on Monday, with a final plan expected later.
"We are still collecting some suggestions," he said. "We are still finalizing the language, but we want to give everybody a head start in thinking through how to make this work but also how to do it safely."
Elementary schools could resume in-person learning on Dec. 7 if their counties had left the highest category of COVID-19 spread, though only a few districts were able to reopen at the time.
Middle and high schools must stay closed until Jan. 4 under Beshear’s executive order, though he said the Kentucky Department for Public Health recommended waiting until Jan. 11 to reopen.
Every county but one was red in Kentucky’s COVID-19 incidence rate map as of Thursday, when schools typically determine learning models for the following week. Counties reach the highest category in that metric if their average daily COVID-19 caseload exceeds 25 cases per 100,000 residents.
More than half of the state’s school districts had already transitioned to distance learning when Beshear unveiled his executive order Nov. 18, and most had reopened their classrooms at some point during the 2020-21 school year.
Jefferson County Public Schools, Kentucky’s largest school districts, has kept its classrooms closed since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in March. The Jefferson County Board of Education has scheduled a 6 p.m. special meeting Tuesday to discuss Beshear’s guidance and COVID-19 vaccination plans.
The governor has said teachers and school employees will be among the first to have access to COVID-19 vaccines, which will first be distributed to frontline health workers and those who live and work in long-term care facilities.
Kentucky's first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine were administered in Louisville early Monday.
"Not only is defeating COVID in sight, but getting back to normal school is in sight, too," Beshear said. "We've just got to be careful, and we've got to be patient, and we've got to protect the most vulnerable to get there."
Beshear said he expected vaccines will be available to teachers and school staff in early February depending on how quickly the drugs can be produced and distributed.
"I hope that we can move up that timeline," he said, noting that vaccinating teachers and staff in 171 school districts will be a lengthy process.
This report will be updated.
