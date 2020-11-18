LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered Kentucky's public and private schools to close classrooms starting Monday as COVID-19 cases continue to soar throughout the state.
Beshear announced the sweeping edict during a news conference Wednesday detailing steps his administration will take to curb the spread of COVID-19. It's the first time Beshear has ordered, rather than recommended, schools to cease in-person instruction in response to the pandemic.
Beshear estimated that nearly 10,000 students will ultimately be quarantined this week if current trends hold. About 2,000 staff members could similarly be isolated this week, he said.
"If we are going to be able to provide meaningful educational experiences, in-person especially, at the beginning of the next semester, we have to take action now," he said.
"We will make every efforts to make sure that in January we have the opportunity to return to in-person instruction," Beshear said.
Many Kentucky school districts have already transitioned to remote learning as COVID-19 cases increase in their communities. All but 13 counties are in the state's "red zone" for COVID-19 transmission as of Tuesday, with incidence rates topping 25 new daily cases per 100,000 residents based on a seven-day rolling average.
Beshear and state health officials had recommended schools in such counties transition to virtual instruction until local COVID-19 caseloads drop.
The governor said elementary schools can resume classroom instruction Dec. 7 if their counties drop from red and districts adhere to public health guidance. Middle and high schools can reopen classrooms on Jan. 4, he said.
Beshear initially recommended schools close at the onset of the pandemic in March, with public and private systems throughout the state transitioning to remote learning through the end of the 2019-20 school year.
