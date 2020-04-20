LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear has directed school districts to continue providing distance learning for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year as Kentucky tries to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, according to the Kentucky Department of Education and district leaders.
The governor held a conference call with school superintendents throughout the state Monday, after which KDE said school districts were advised to remain closed to in-person instruction through the end of the year.
Frankfort Independent Schools Superintendent Houston Barber told WDRB News that school districts will continue providing nontraditional instruction until they reach at least 1,062 hours of learning.
Following a conversation with @kycommissioner and @GovAndyBeshear, it's been recommended Kentucky schools do not return to in-person classes for the rest of 2019-20 year. Our schools will continue @MyNTIky in order to reach 1,062 instructional hours. More info soon. #KyEd— KY Dept of Education (@KyDeptofEd) April 20, 2020
In a conference call with the Governor. Frankfort Independent Schools will not have in person classes the remainder of the year. All activities and athletics are officially cancelled. We will continue NTI instruction until further notice-More info to come @WeAreFrankfort— Houston Barber (@Frankfort_Ind) April 20, 2020
Beshear had previously directed districts to remain closed through May 1 in hopes of mitigating the spread of COVID-19. Schools across Kentucky have ceased in-person instruction since mid-March.
Beshear and others, including Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Marty Pollio, had frequently suggested that shuttering schools for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year was a distinct possibility as the global pandemic progressed.
Several states, including Indiana and Ohio, have already called off K-12 classes for the rest of the school year.
Schools and other youth activities will remain closed when the state begins the first phase of restrictions on public health measures instituted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to plans unveiled Friday by Beshear.
Even then, the first phase of the plan to gradually reopen Kentucky's economy won't begin until the state sees a a decline in the number and rate of positive novel coronavirus cases over a two-week period, among other parameters.
Beshear announced a new daily high of 273 COVID-19 cases on Sunday.
All 172 Kentucky school districts have transitioned to the state's nontraditional instruction program.
