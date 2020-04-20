LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Gov. Andy Beshear plans to discuss Monday plans for the rest of the school year with superintendents throughout Kentucky, who have transitioned their districts to distance learning through May 1 in hopes of limiting the spread of COVID-19.
Based on steps Beshear unveiled Friday to gradually reopen the state’s economy, schools may not resume normal instruction for the rest of the 2019-20 school year. Several other states, including Indiana, have called off in-person learning this school year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beshear and others, including Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Marty Pollio, have hinted at that possibility since Kentucky districts suspended in-person instruction in March.
Toni Konz Tatman, interim communications director for the Kentucky Department of Education, said the state has scheduled a conference call Monday afternoon with Beshear, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman and school superintendents. Beshear has extended his recommended school closures on similar calls with district leaders during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Among other parameters based on federal guidance to begin easing restrictions meant to mitigate COVID-19, Beshear said Friday that there needed to be a two-week span in which confirmed cases declined. On Sunday, Beshear announced a new daily high of novel coronavirus cases with 273 positives identified.
Even with a 14-day decline in cases, the first phase of the state’s economic plan calls for schools and youth activities to remain closed.
“I want to wait to speak to the superintendents on Monday before I make a recommendation there,” Beshear said Friday. “I think that the White House guidance is pretty telling on that.”
Beshear also suggested Sunday that youth programs this summer could be impacted in Kentucky.
“Our kids coming in contact with so many people,” he said. “… Activities for summer programs for kids are something that we’re going to have to be really careful with under the guidance that we’ve received. That wouldn’t really start until even phase two, and phase two is going to be a gradual thing that we’re going to have to work towards.”
Pollio told WDRB News on Monday that he expected to hear guidance from Beshear soon on whether schools can resume in-person instruction and whether there will be any changes to the end of the school year. The last day for JCPS is currently scheduled for June 3.
“We think we will get some clarity from Frankfort and the governor probably by the end of this week,” he said.
