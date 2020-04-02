LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear asked Kentucky school superintendents to remain closed to in-person instruction through May 1 as part of the state's efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19, according to a social media posts by Trimble County, McCreary County, Frankfort and other school districts.
Beshear held a conference call with school superintendents at 2 p.m. Thursday and informed them of his request to extend their closures to in-person instruction.
Trimble County Public Schools posted information about the extended closure on its Facebook page Thursday, including its plans to continue its non-traditional instruction plan through May 1.
McCreary County School District posted a letter from Superintendent Corey Keith on its Facebook page, letting families in the eastern Kentucky district know of Beshear's updated directive and that McCreary Central High School's prom had been officially canceled.
The district is awaiting guidance from Beshear and the Kentucky Department of Education regarding graduation ceremonies, the letter says.
Keith wrote that he hoped graduation would occur, even if it must "be done so in a creative, non-traditional way to honor our students and families."
Frankfort Independent Schools Superintendent Houston Barber also informed families in a letter Thursday that the district will continue its non-traditional instruction program through May 1 as requested by Beshear.
Barber wrote that he wished he could say whether Frankfort Independent would reopen its classes this school year.
"It is likely we will not be returning to our school buildings this year," he wrote.
COVID-19 Updates (April 2, 2020) - Please read carefully! NTI Days extended through May 1, 2020. pic.twitter.com/hHYobsGZ1Q— Houston Barber (@Frankfort_Ind) April 2, 2020
Beshear had asked schools to remain closed until April 20 during the COVID-19 pandemic and hinted this week that additional closures would be coming.
Beshear has also said that in-person instruction could be ceased for the rest of the 2019-20 school year.
"I do think it is more than in the realm of possibility that there won't be anymore in-person classes in school this year," he said Tuesday. "We've got to at least be prepared for it, and I know our superintendents have been making those preparations if that is the case."
Toni Konz Tatman, interim communications director for KDE, declined to confirm the school districts' social media posts and told WDRB News that Beshear will make make any announcement during his daily news conference on COVID-19 at 5 p.m. Thursday.
.@KyDeptofEd facilitated a 2pm phone conversation with @GovAndyBeshear & our school superintendents. During the call, he asked that he be able to announce details from that conversation at 5pm ET. We are respecting that request. #TeamKentucky Watch here: https://t.co/xmIe8Cwg99— KY Dept of Education (@KyDeptofEd) April 2, 2020
Kevin Brown, Kentucky's interim education commissioner, had already asked districts to prepare enough remote learning material to last through May 1 before Thursday's conference call.
The state has taken unprecedented steps so school districts could continue education during the global COVID-19 pandemic.
A law passed by Kentucky's General Assembly and signed by Beshear in March allowed districts to join KDE's non-traditional instruction program during the 2019-20 school year so they can provide distance learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eighty-nine of the state's 172 school districts, including Jefferson County Public Schools, had not been part of the non-traditional instruction program but now are under Senate Bill 177.
The new law also allows districts to request as many days of non-traditional instruction as they need, with Brown issuing blanket approval for 30 emergency days of the remote-learning program. Districts can also give employees emergency leave during the public health emergency as determined by their local school boards under the new law.
SB 177 also allows districts to seek waivers from the state to hit the minimal 1,062 instructional hours by June 12 during the COVID-19 outbreak.
JCPS called off all classes until April 7, when it will begin its non-traditional instruction program.
District spokespeople did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Beshear's latest recommendation.
Ahead of the lengthy closure at Kentucky's largest school district, JCPS is offering 25,000 Chromebooks, first to low-income families and those with special needs students, and 6,050 hotspots with unlimited data to households with special education students.
