LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools will soon have a new transportation chief after the current executive administrator accepted another position within the district.
Donald Robinson, who has led the JCPS transportation office since August 2019, will be the district's new executive administrator for facilities and maintenance effective Jan. 11, JCPS Communications Director Renee Murphy said Tuesday.
Robinson had previously served as deputy director of codes and regulations for Louisville Metro before joining JCPS.
JCPS will be looking for its third transportation chief since last year.
Robinson's predecessor, Randy Frantz, began as assistant executive director of the Transit Authority of River City in July 2019.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.