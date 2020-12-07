LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Gregory Bush, the man accused of shooting and killing two people at a Louisville Kroger in October 2018, is scheduled to plead guilty next week in state court, where he is charged with murder, attempted murder and wanton endangerment.
In addition, according to court records, Bush will plead guilty in February in U.S. District Court, where he is charged with hate crimes and federal gun charges.
Both of the people Bush is accused of killing, Maurice Stallard and Vickie Jones, were Black. He is white.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jeff Cooke confirmed that Bush will plead guilty on Dec. 15 in Jefferson Circuit Court but said he could not go into specifics as to the charges or recommended sentence.
"Nothing’s final till it goes on the record," said Cooke, a spokesman for the office.
Federal prosecutors will not seek the death penalty as directed by the U.S. attorney general, according to the change of plea documents filed last week.
Nick Storm, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, said, "at this point I don’t think that there’s much that we can say other than what you can see (in court records). Afterwards we might have more to offer."
Attorneys representing Bush could not be immediately reached for comment.
In August, Bush was found to be competent to stand trial by Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Annie O’Connell.
O’Connell agreed with a psychiatrist who testified July 31 that with medication, Bush understands the charges and allegations against him as well as the possible consequences he faces, and he has the ability to work with his attorneys.
Bush, according to Dr. Timothy Allen, understands the charges against him and has even discussed evidence that could be used against him.
For example, part of the evidence in the case includes Bush allegedly telling a white man in the Kroger parking lot that "white people don’t shoot white people" and "he realized that sounded bad and would be received poorly and work against him," Allen testified.
When not on medication, according to Allen, Bush suffered from mania, paranoia, suspiciousness, hostility, hallucinations and delusional beliefs, including that he had his feet and "male member" removed, according to court records.
But when properly taking his medication, Bush attended college and was employed for several years.
Louisville Metro Police arrested Bush after he allegedly gunned down Jones, 67, and Stallard, 69, at the Jeffersontown Kroger on Oct. 24, 2018. Records show he has a history of mental illness and making racist threats.
Jeffersontown police told reporters that Bush tried to enter the predominantly black First Baptist Church of Jeffersontown about 10 minutes before the Kroger shooting.
