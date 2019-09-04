LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Papa John’s International founder John Schnatter said Wednesday he will give $1 million to Simmons College of Kentucky, a historically black institution in Louisville.

Schnatter, who has not made public appearances in about a year, stood with Simmons President Kevin Cosby on Wednesday at the school’s administration building to announce the gift.

During Wednesday's news conference, Cosby remarked that words can sting, but actions "speak louder."

He continued: "We are walking this road with John Schnatter because he stepped out with us."

Schnatter said the gift is an investment will help build a better community. "My life’s work is to help make other people’s lives better."

Reporters were not permitted to ask any questions at the conclusion of the news conference.

Did not see this coming. Schnatter, Cosby, Lynn and all the others on stage abruptly walked out at the end of press conference and a Simmons person said there would be no question opportunity for media. We didn’t even have chance to follow them out. — Chris Otts (@christopherotts) September 4, 2019

The 57-year-old pizza mogul was ostracized from the company in July 2018 following his admitted use of an African American slur – a remark he said was not racist and was taken out of context.

Schnatter told WDRB on Tuesday that his gift to the historically black school was not part of any campaign to make amends, but instead, “This is just about the kids and the school. If you’re right about the kids and school, the (personal) image will take care of itself.”

Since stepping back from any formal role in the company last spring, Schnatter has reduced his slice of Papa John’s by almost half, selling $209 million worth of stock, according to securities filings. He remains the company’s largest shareholder with a stake worth just under 17 percent, however.

