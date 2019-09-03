LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Papa John’s International founder John Schnatter plans to return to the public spotlight on Wednesday with the announcement of a large donation to Louisville’s Simmons College of Kentucky, a private, historically black institution.
Schnatter is scheduled to appear with Simmons College President the Rev. Kevin Cosby to announce the gift on Wednesday afternoon.
The pizza mogul has been largely absent from the public stage since he was ostracized by the other members of the company’s board of directors in July 2018 following his admitted use of racial language – a remark he said was taken out of context.
Schnatter, who remains Papa John’s’ biggest shareholder, decided not to wage a fight for control of the company last spring, giving up his seat on the board of directors and putting the brakes on a legal fight he had waged over his ouster as the company’s chairman.
While on the sidelines, Schnatter has sold off about half his stake in the company, netting $209 million in cash in a series of transactions beginning in May, according to securities filings.
Schnatter was not available for comment on Tuesday, according to a spokesman.
Simmons College said in a news release Tuesday that the gift is “part of Schnatter’s commitment to having a better impact by building better communities.”
Schnatter is quoted praising the work of Cosby and Samuel Tolbert, president of the National Baptist Convention of America, International.
“It’s been a pleasure to work with Dr. Cosby and Dr. Tolbert to learn about the important work they are doing in our community. I’m proud to support their efforts to help lift up those who want to better their own lives and the lives of those around them,” Schnatter said in the release.
Cosby said in the news release that Simmons, with Schnatter’s help, is “poised to be an agent of transformation.”
“John is making and will continue to make an important difference. His support will have a profound impact on Simmons’ capacity to serve our city, state and nation,” Cosby said in the release.
Simmons’ embrace of Schnatter comes after four universities disassociated themselves with him last year.
In July 2018, Schnatter admitted using the N-word during a private conference call that May, in which the company’s former public relations agency was conducting a media training exercise. His comment was leaked to Forbes, which reported it.
In the days following the report, Univeristy of Louisville President Neeli Bendapudi removed Schnatter’s company name from what was then Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium.
U of L and the University of Kentucky also removed Schnatter’s name from free enterprise institutes he had helped establish with multi-million donations to each university’s business college.
“(A)ttempting to continue any financial relationship with Mr. Schnatter would be a painful and unnecessary barrier to our efforts of building a community where everyone is welcome and belongs,” UK President Eli Capilouto said in a statement about a week after the Forbes report.
Then, in August 2018, Purdue University renamed what had been the John H. Schnatter Center for Economic Research.
Ball State University, Schnatter’s alma mater, initially bucked the trend, saying it would maintain its association with Schantter. But the university’s board changed its mind and voted to remove Schnatter’s name from its free enterprise institute.