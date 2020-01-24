LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A judge said Friday she will soon decide whether to rule Cane Madden incompetent to stand trial for allegedly raping and fracturing the skull of an 8-year-old girl in August -- a decision that could result in him walking free.
Defense attorney Steven Harris told Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Annie O'Connell that the judge had already found Madden incompetent to stand trial last February in a separate sexual assault case and ruled he was "unlikely to regain competency in the foreseeable future."
On Feb. 9, O'Connell found Madden incompetent to stand trial in a violent sexual assault where he was accused of biting the woman's face, "removing a large chunk," according to his arrest report.
Prosecutors are asking for new mental health evaluations.
"No program or medication has been able to make him competent," Harris said in asking the new charges be dismissed. "There is a very good likelihood we will end up back where we are now."
He argued, in part, that under Kentucky law, "forseeable future is defined as no more than 360 days, meaning that at the time of the alleged sexual assault of the child, Madden would still legally be considered incompetent.
The ruling is important because Madden has repeatedly been found to be incompetent to stand trial on criminal charges but also doesn't meet Kentucky's criteria for involuntarily hospitalization.
The result has been, and could be again in this case, that Madden is allowed to walk free.
The Jefferson Commonwealth's Attorney's office asked O'Connell to order a new mental health evaluation on Madden, pointing out that nearly a year has passed and his competency was "heavily disputed" in the previous sexual assault case.
Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Foster said the judge is required by law to have Madden evaluated again. And she implored O'Connell to consider the "gravity of the case."
But O'Connell responded by asking how the seriousness of the offense affected Madden's competency. O'Connell said she just wanted to note it.
At one point, Harris said it would be "cruel and unusual" to require Madden to remain incarcerated while undergoing further mental health evaluations, prompting a groan from some in the courtroom.
The Madden case has legislators and state mental health officials hurriedly trying to fix a problem with the law that has allowed Madden and numerous other dangerous but mentally ill defendants to walk free.
Under current law, Kentucky's criteria for involuntary hospitalization says, in part, people can only be held against their will if they will benefit from treatment, even if they are mentally ill and considered dangerous.
WDRB News highlighted the law's shortcomings after Madden was arrested in August, pointing out that while he has been arrested multiple times over the years, he continues to be released from jail and hospitals.
The problem is that one set of laws determines whether someone is competent to stand trial, while another addresses whether that person can be involuntarily hospitalized.
Judges in Kentucky must decide, based on psychiatric evaluations, whether a defendant can understand the charges against him and participate in his defense. If not, the defendant's charges are dropped and prosecutors then file paperwork to have the defendant hospitalized for treatment.
However, there are three separate criteria determining whether a mentally ill patient can be involuntarily hospitalized:
• The person must be deemed a danger to himself or others
• The person is expected to benefit from treatment
• Hospitalization is the least restrictive treatment available
If any one of those criteria is not met, at any time during treatment, the hospital is required by law to release the person. Because of that law, prosecutors say some defendants, like Madden, are sometimes released within hours and without receiving proper mental help.
It is not publicly known which criteria Madden hasn't met when he's been released in the past.
Sen. Morgan McGarvey, a Democrat, has been working on the fix with the help of Sen. Julie Raque Adams, and has drafted two bills and sent them to a group of mental health experts, prosecutors and attorneys for their review.
One of the bills would give the state a better and lengthier opportunity to treat a defendant found incompetent to stand trial.
The other bill would seek to build up state facilities to treat those defendants.
