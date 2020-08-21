LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's application to take part in President Trump's short-term unemployment supplement has been approved, meaning about 80,000 laid-off workers will get an additional $400 per week for at least three weeks, Gov. Andy Beshear's office said Friday.
Beshear said Wednesday that Kentucky would participate in the program and become the first state to provide the full $400 supplement to its claimants.
Under the deal, the Federal Emergency Management Agency funds $300 per week for unemployed workers using repurposed disaster assistance money while states have the option to add $100 using their share of federal CARES Act funds or other state money.
Kentucky will use about $24 million of its $1.6 billion CARES Act pot on the initial three weeks of benefits.
The money will be paid in September based on a retroactive claims to the week ended Aug. 1, when the $600 per week federal unemployment supplement from the CARES Act ran out.
About 7,000 Kentuckians who receive unemployment checks of less than $100 per week will get nothing from the program, which is only available to people whose "weekly benefit amount" is at least $100. In Kentucky, weekly benefits can be as little as $39.
This story will be updated.