LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Prosecutors Advisory Council declined to appoint a new special prosecutor in the Breonna Taylor case, concluding it does not have the legal authority to do so.
The council unanimously voted to reject the request from Tamika Palmer, Taylor's mother, during a virtual meeting Friday morning.
Chris Cohron, the Commonwealth's Attorney for the Eighth Judicial Circuit in Bowling Green, said state law governing the council's duties doesn't apply in the Taylor case, where Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron served as prosecutor.
The council does have the ability, Cohron noted, to replace a local prosecutor with the attorney general.
One of the chief arguments by Palmer and her attorneys was that a 1989 Kentucky Supreme Court case supported their request. In that case, one justice wrote that the council can replace a prosecutor "in the event of 'incapacity,' 'refusal' or 'failure' to act in any certain case or cases 'without sufficient grounds,' 'inability,' or 'conflict of interest.'"
They contended that Cameron didn't accurately explain the law to grand jurors, present evidence correctly and "perform the job with honesty, integrity and free of bias."
But Cohron, who presented the prosecutors' council's finding before the vote, said that 31-year-old case concerned a private lawyer aiding prosecutors and the judge's remark was from a dissenting opinion.
"This comment made by one justice lacks the power of law and is not only inapplicable to the present facts and circumstances, but is not dispositive of the issue," he said.
Cohron said "quite simply put we do not have the legal authority to fulfill the request that has been submitted."
The council is chaired Cameron, whose office investigated the fatal Louisville police shooting of Taylor, after Jefferson County Commonwealth's Attorney Tom Wine recused. Cameron did not attend Friday's meeting.
A Cameron's representative left the meeting before the panel discussed the request.
After the vote, several people who were attending the virtual meeting broke in, with one person saying, "You're wrong and you know it." Another said, "You have the authority. You're scared." Other people said they opposed the council's action.
Taylor was shot and killed March 13 by LMPD officers serving a search warrant at her apartment near Pleasure Ridge Park. Her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired a single shot at officers when they used a battering ram to break down the apartment door shortly before 1 a.m. The officers combined to return 32 shots, and Taylor was hit six times and died in her hallway.
None of the officers who fired their weapons into Taylor's apartment were charged in connection with her death.
This story will be updated.
