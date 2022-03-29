FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Legislation providing permanent funding for public charter schools in Kentucky cleared its last legislative hurdle before lawmakers break for the session's veto recess.
House Bill 9, sponsored by House Majority Whip Chad McCoy, passed the Senate on a 22-14 vote Tuesday. The legislation allows charter schools to participate in the state’s Support Education Excellence in Kentucky program and directs school districts to transfer portions of their local tax receipts, federal funding, transportation money and other state-issued dollars to charter schools operating within their boundaries.
Charter schools have been legal in Kentucky since 2017, but lawmakers have not set a funding mechanism.
Supporters said public charter schools, which operate in most states, will offer families and their children more educational choice.
“The time has come for us to join the other 44 states and the District of Columbia — blue states, red states — to get charters going and actually get some funding in this area to provide opportunity to kids that really need a chance,” said Sen. Stephen West, R-Paris.
But opponents fear charter schools will siphon money from local school districts as they attract students within districts’ boundaries.
“If I was a taxpayer in this state, I would be livid, livid at this point that we are making this decision when we are so behind in supporting our teachers, supporting our educators and standing up for them,” said Sen. Karen Berg, D-Louisville. “This is a complete abdication of the responsibility of this body, and I truly apologize.”
Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason Glass echoed some concerns raised on the Senate floor during Tuesday's vote on the legality of forcing school districts to transfer local tax receipts to charter schools.
HB 9's funding mechanism "creates new constitutional questions relating to the forced transfer of local school funds that ultimately will have to be resolved by the courts," he said in a statement.
"I hope that the General Assembly takes time over the interim to work with education stakeholders on a policy framework that results in better school options for Kentucky’s students," Glass said.
HB 9 also establishes a five-year pilot program with at least one charter school opening as an “urban academy” in Jefferson County and northern Kentucky. Urban academies prioritize enrollment of students who live close to the charter schools, according to HB 9.
The Jefferson County Board of Education would be required to authorize at least one urban academy charter school by July 1, 2023. Northern Kentucky University — or, if the university declines the responsibility, a collective of school board members in counties with four or more school districts — must also approve at least one urban academy charter school to open by July 1, 2023.
HB 9 moves to Gov. Andy Beshear’s desk for his signature or veto. The governor has said he plans to veto the measure if it clears the legislature.
The legislation narrowly passed the state House on a 51-46 vote on March 22.
This story will be updated.
