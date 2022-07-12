LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County court found provisions of a law specifically targeting the governance of Jefferson County Public Schools unconstitutional in an order issued Monday.
Jefferson Circuit Judge Charles Cunningham Jr. sided with the Jefferson County Board of Education in issuing a declaratory judgment in the board’s lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of aspects of Senate Bill 1, which takes effect Thursday, that single out Kentucky’s largest school district.
The new law gave JCPS superintendents new authority over day-to-day operations, including raising their spending authority without board approval from $20,000 to $250,000; required two-thirds of board members to approve new policies, rules, bylaws and regulations; and limited the board to meeting once every four weeks to conduct district business.
Cunningham found the law’s language applying those provisions to any school district in a county with a consolidated local government like Louisville’s unconstitutionally singled out JCPS.
His order, which notes that the Kentucky Constitution does not allow the General Assembly to pass local or special laws specifically targeting the management of common schools, directs the board not to follow those provisions.
"The voters, parents, students, and taxpayers of Jefferson County are entitled to equal protection under the law," Cunningham said in his order. "In this context, the Commonwealth of Kentucky may not treat those folks arbitrarily."
Toni Konz Tatman, chief communications officer for the Kentucky Department of Education, said Education Commissioner Jason Glass "appreciates the court weighing in to clarify this important constitutional question."
"Going forward, we urge the General Assembly to consider the Kentucky Constitution’s prohibition on special or local legislation which would have the effect of treating particular Kentuckians and their communities differently as they enact educational laws." Tatman said in a statement.
A copy of Cunningham's order is available here:
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.