LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields on Friday fired one of the officers recently charged with falsifying parts of the search warrant used to raid Breonna Taylor's home and obstructing the federal investigation into her death.
Shields had already notified Kyle Meany last week of her intent to fire him but allowed the officer to hire an attorney and meet with her Wednesday to provide additional information or mitigating factors.
On Friday, Shields made the decision to fire Meany "after careful consideration and not with ease," according to a statement.
"I fully respect the judicial process and realize Sergeant Meany has yet to be heard before a jury of his peers," Shields wrote. "That being said, he is facing multiple federal charges after a lengthy investigation by the DOJ. As an employer, the character of our organization is paramount and it is not reasonable to expect continued employment under such conditions."
Meany, a sergeant who worked at LMPD since 2013, can appeal his termination to the Louisville Police Merit Board.
Attorney Brian Butler, who represents Meany, could not be immediately reached for comment.
“Your actions have brought discredit upon yourself and the Department,” Shields wrote on Aug. 9. “Your conduct has adversely affected the morale, operations and/or efficiency of the department as well as brought discredit upon the department.”
Kelly Goodlett, who was charged with one count of conspiracy, resigned from the department immediately after being charged in U.S. district court. In a federal court hearing last Friday, her attorney said the plea is expected Aug. 22.
Joshua Jaynes and Brett Hankison were also charged in the federal probe. Jaynes and Hankison were previously fired by the Louisville Metro Police Department.
According to federal prosecutors, Jaynes asked a judge to approve a search warrant for Taylor's home a day before the early-morning raid on March 13, 2020. He claimed in an affidavit presented to Jefferson Circuit Judge Mary Shaw that a postal inspector verified that drug suspect Jamarcus Glover, who had dated Taylor, was using Taylor's home to receive parcels.
Glover was at the center of a narcotics probe by Louisville police. The warrant for Taylor's home was executed around the same time that police served other warrants on suspected drug houses in the city's west end — some 10 miles away.
"The affidavit falsely claimed that officers had verified that the target of the alleged drug trafficking operation had received packages at Ms. Taylor's address," U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said when announcing the indictments last week. "In fact, defendants Jaynes and Goodlett knew that was not true."
Tony Gooden, a U.S. postal inspector in Louisville, told WDRB News in May 2020 that Louisville police didn't confer with his office. He said a different law enforcement agency asked his office in January 2020 to investigate whether any potentially suspicious mail was going to the unit. The local office concluded that there wasn't.
"There's no packages of interest going there," Gooden said.
Meany and Jaynes knew information in the warrant was false and out-of-date, according to their indictments. Meany is also charged with lying to the FBI.
Garland also accused police of covering up their "unlawful conduct" after Taylor's death. He said Jaynes and Goodlett "conspired to knowingly falsify an investigative document" after the shooting and "agreed to tell investigators a false story."
Jaynes' indictment claims that in April or May 2020 he tried to get an LMPD officer identified as "J.M." to say that he had previously told Jaynes that Glover had been receiving packages at Taylor's home. However, "J.M." had told Jaynes in January of that year that he had no information to support that, according to the indictment.
The indictment says Jaynes and Goodlett provided a "false Investigative Letter" to criminal investigators around May 1, 2020.
Around May 17, Jaynes texted Goodlett that a criminal investigator wanted to meet with him after Gooden's account refuting the information in the warrant affidavit was reported, according to the indictment. (WDRB published the postal inspector's remarks on May 15.)
The indictment says Jaynes and Goodlett met the night of May 17 in Jaynes' garage, where Jaynes allegedly told Goodlett "that they needed to get on the same page because they could both go down for putting false information in the Springfield Drive warrant affidavit."
During that meeting they "agreed to tell investigators a false story," the indictment says.
Then, on May 19, Jaynes "falsely claimed" to LMPD Public Integrity Unit investigators that "J.M" told him and Goodlett in January that Glover was receiving packages at Taylor's apartment, according to the indictment.
The indictment says Goodlett made a similar claim to investigators for the Kentucky Attorney General's Office in August 2020. And it says Jaynes told FBI investigators in June 2022 that "J.M." had "made a nonchalant comment" that Glover was receiving "mail or Amazon packages" at the Springfield Drive apartment.
