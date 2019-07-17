LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Two Louisville defense attorneys got into a fight in the courthouse Wednesday morning, with one hitting the other with a blunt object, sending him to the hospital.
The other attorney also went to the hospital, complaining of chest pains. That attorney, Lindsey Scott, was charged with 2nd degree assault.
Attorney J.R. Moore was in a lawyer work room next to a district court room around 8 a.m. preparing a case when Scott came in and "some sort of altercation developed," said Lt. Col. Carl Yates, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office.
Scott hit Moore in the head with a blunt instrument, an aerosol can, said Yates, causing head lacerations and sending Moore to Jewish Hospital. Yates believes Moore needs stitches but is not seriously injured.
Scott was charged with assault. He went to University hospital, complaining of chest pains. He is being guarded while waiting to be treated, Yates said.
Yates did not know what prompted the fight and said there is no video in the room where the fight took place.
