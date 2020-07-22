LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After pulling back on inspections last weekend, Louisville's health department plans to resume its regular weekend rounds enforcing COVID-19 rules at the city's bars.
On Tuesday, Mayor Greg Fischer and his top health official, Dr. Sarah Moyer, said cases of the coronavirus illness are rising in part because of infections linked to bars and other indoor social gatherings. Fischer warned of possible changes to bar operations unless there is "better compliance here this coming weekend."
With confusion about and challenges to the legal status of Gov. Andy Beshear's orders toward the end of last week, the Department of Public Health and Wellness "scaled back" its work last weekend, said Connie Mendel, the agency's deputy director.
"We decided this past weekend maybe we'd step back, give our staff a break," she said, although she noted that three inspectors and two supervisors were on call for emergencies or urgent requests.
Mendel said "it's hard to tell" whether that decision had an adverse impact on bars complying with safety rules. However, the department did not tell establishments that it wouldn't be conducting rounds, she said.
Health department data doesn't show any "field investigations" of bars last weekend. Mendel said those typically occur when officials receive a complaint about a specific business, speak to the owner and then make an unannounced in-person visit later.
Bars in Kentucky reopened June 29. Under Gov. Andy Beshear's order, they must operate at 50 percent of their pre-pandemic capacity and have social distancing and other requirements. Beshear also requires people in many public settings to wear masks or face coverings when they can't stay six feet apart.
Mendel said inspectors focus on bars or entertainment districts where they see crowds or receive calls about crowds. Officials meet with bar representatives during the day, giving them strategies for managing customers and telling them they will return during busy times, she said.
"Generally we've seen good compliance," she said. "It's just that as it gets later and the crowds pick up, we get more comfortable with each other."
In some cases, she said, people tend to remove their masks in close proximity to others.
"It's harder to gain compliance in a bar setting just because of the crowd and the nature of the bar. We're all going to belly up to the bar, we're going to stand shoulder to shoulder, whereas even in a dining situation it's more typically at tables," she said.
Some cities and states have targeted bars as COVID-19 cases have increased, taking steps that have included closing them down. Nashville's mayor ordered bars, restaurants and other places that serve alcohol to close at 10 p.m. starting Friday.
Mendel said Louisville officials have "considered" that option, although no decision has been made.
"We really need the patrons. The ball is in their hands. They need to do their best and help," she said. "You know, we don't want to limit our businesses economically any more than they've already been stressed."
