BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WDRB) – Charlotte-based Nucor Corp. formally started work Friday on a $1.7 billion steel plate manufacturing plant in Brandenburg, about 45 down the Ohio River from Louisville.
When it opens in 2022, the mill is expected to employ 400 people earning average wages of $35 per hour, or $72,800 a year, according to documents submitted to a state board that approved $40 million in potential public subsidies for the project over 15 years.
First announced in March 2019, the mill was a big economic development win for the administration of former Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, who would go on to lose his reelection bid eight months later.
In a press release, Gov. Andy Beshear said the mill, called Nucor Steel Brandenburg, “will be a difference-maker for its employees, their families and the economy of Meade County and the surrounding region.”
Nucor already has a presence in Kentucky. It’s in the middle of an $826 million expansion of its Gallatin mill in Ghent, Ky., which makes flat-rolled steel coils.
Nucor also owns Nucor Tubular Products in Louisville, Harris Rebar and a 50% stake in Steel Technologies.
The Brandenburg mill, in the Buttermilk Falls Industrial Park, will allow Nucor easy access to the Ohio River to move direct-reduced iron and scrap steel by barge, according to a Beshear news release. The company is also taking advantage of Kentucky’s cheap, largely coal-fired electricity for industrial customers.
The mill will employ “equipment operators, production specialists, safety and environmental technicians, engineers and office support staff,” according to the release.