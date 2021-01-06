LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Detective Myles Cosgrove, who fired the shot and killed Breonna Taylor in her Louisville apartment last year, railed against Louisville Metro police leadership and Mayor Greg Fischer for moving to fire him in what he called a "hatchet job."
"It seems our higher ranking officials will support us in our efforts to protect ourselves and others, just as long as there isn't a group of protestors or political pressures demanding otherwise," Cosgrove said in an email sent Tuesday night from his police department account to all LMPD personnel. WDRB obtained a copy of the email.
In apparent reference to the $12 million settlement Taylor's family received from Metro government last year, Cosgrove told fellow officers, "You will be demonized, while criminals will be canonized. You will make the smaller paycheck, while others settle with the city and profit millions."
In addition, another officer involved in the Breonna Tyalor raid, Det. Joshua Jaynes sent his own email to the department referencing Cosgrove's letter and adding that "the city has destroyed our lives, and they truly do not care."
Jaynes, who was fired for allegedly lying to a judge in a search warrant affidavit used to gain entry into Breonna Taylor’s house, wrote "my 15 year, nearly unblemished career is being judged on one line of an affidavit." Below is his full letter:
"Brothers and Sisters,
I intended for my farewell email to come out at my retirement rather than being forced out due to political pressure. As Myles stated, both of us have kept our composure and remained quiet/professional throughout this process. For 15 years, I have loved this career with 10 of those being a detective in narcotics related capacity. I have worked with some phenomenal police officers and supervisors; I’m going to miss them as I fight to get my job back. This department has taken my heart away from policing, and I feel it has done that to others. Myles touched on a lot of topics that I will not go back into, but he is right. I truly believed that the chief would have listened to facts, logic and everything in totality, but that is not the case. Sadly, I don’t believe it was “her” decision to make. My 15 year, nearly unblemished career is being judged on one line of an affidavit. Of all the countless search warrants that I have written while never being challenged in court, I am being judged on one line. Throughout this process, I have seen many death threats against my family and myself. The amount of hate was surreal, but to this day I do not hate them. People will hate what they do not understand. Just think, the very first news article regarding this case was inaccurate and false. How do you truly believe what comes after? I have had to relocate my family due to safely concerns. Trying to keep these issues from my young children has been emotional and more than I can bear. The city has destroyed our lives, and they truly do not care. I will be fighting to look for a job to help provide for my family, but that will be very difficult for Myles and myself.
Brothers and Sisters,
I pray that the pendulum will soon swing back in favor of our police, and a command that will not bow to political pressure. Some command truly forget where they come from and what it is like being on the beat or a detective working countless hours on an investigation; pouring his/her soul into that investigation. There are so many GOOD citizens of Louisville who support you and have your back! I once said that this is the best job in the world, and it still is ! I pray that each of you reading this email have a rewarding and safe career. Stay vigilant, do your job and go home. Hug your loved ones and keep your circle of friends close. Those of you that do know me, know my heart and integrity. As always , stay safe and Godspeed.
Respectfully,
Josh Jaynes"
Chief Yvette Gentry sent a termination letter to Jaynes last week, citing “extreme” violations of department standards, but gave the detective a chance to present mitigating factors to save his job at a meeting Monday.
Gentry also sent a termination letter last Tuesday to Cosgrove, who had a pre-termination meeting Monday. Cosgrove was also ultimately fired.
Cosgrove and Jaynes were among several officers involved in the execution of a search warrant at Taylor's apartment last March. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron determined that the shot that killed Taylor came from Cosgrove's weapon. Taylor was hit with multiple bullets.
Cosgrove fired after fellow officer Jonathan Mattingly was hit in the leg with a bullet. Cameron's office determined that shot came from Kenneth Walker, Taylor's boyfriend. Walker claims he didn't know it was police serving a search warrant when he fired the shot towards the door as police were entering.
Last week, interim LMPD Chief Yvette Gentry informed Cosgrove of her intent to fire him for violations of department policy on the night of the raid.
"You are considered an enemy," Cosgrove wrote in the email. "Whether it's a new chief called in to perform a hatchet job on you, or your mayor willing to throw you under the bus and fold under pressure, or a crowd demanding justice when they don't have the slightest clue as to what true justice really is -- you're the enemy."
In an email to the police department a week ago, Gentry wrote, "I had to make some tough decisions. I do, however, believe I was fair and I intend to take all mitigating circumstances into consideration."
"... Bringing closure to this case is important not only for the families impacted but for all of you to stop working under the cloud of suspicion."
Both Cosgrove and Jaynes said in their emails that their families have faced death threats and have had to relocate on multiple occasions.
"You know we do what we do because we value human life, not because we disregard it. And yet, we're still made into the enemy. So, stay safe out there. Keep in mind, the majority of the community supports you, despite the loud, radicalized minority," said Cosgrove at the end of the email.
Police shot and killed Taylor, 26, while she stood in the hallway of her apartment on Springfield Drive near Pleasure Ridge Park. Kenneth Walker, her boyfriend, fired a single shot as officers broke down the front door; he has said he thought officers were intruders.
In the pre-termination letter, Gentry said Jaynes "lied when he swore 'verified through a US Postal Inspector.' Detective Jaynes did not have contact with a US Postal Inspector, he received the information from Sergeant (Jon) Mattingly, who got it from a Shively Police Officer."
Gentry went on to say that Jaynes lied "when he swore a US Postal Inspector advised 'that Jamarcus Glover has been receiving packages at 3003 Springfield Drive #4.'"
Judge Shaw previously said she was "concerned but deferring to the FBI investigation."
Jaynes told investigators with the police department's Public Integrity Unit in May that he did not intentionally mislead Shaw, but he acknowledged that he could have worded the affidavit “differently.”
Jaynes acknowledged that he did not personally obtain information from a U.S. postal inspector, as he indicated in the search warrant presented to Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Mary Shaw.
Louisville police were repeatedly told there were no packages, "suspicious or otherwise," delivered to Taylor's home in connection to a drug investigation centered around Jamarcus Glover, according to testimony in an internal LMPD report.
But on March 12, a day before the raid on Taylor's Springfield Drive unit, a warrant affidavit written by Jaynes said he had "verified through a US Postal Inspector that Jamarcus Glover has been receiving packages" at Taylor's home.
Jaynes said he could have written the affidavit "differently."
