BUCKNER, Ky. (WDRB) – The Oldham County Board of Education voted to offer its upcoming superintendent vacancy to Boone County Schools Assistant Superintendent Jason Radford on Tuesday once Greg Schultz retires at the end of June.
Radford was one of three finalists for the impending superintendent vacancy.
He bested Sharla Six, assistant superintendent at Franklin County Schools, and Brent Deaves, assistant superintendent for support services at Oldham County Schools, for the job following reviews by the district’s Superintendent Screening Committee, interviews with the school board and a May 6 public forum.
The Oldham County Board of Education selected the three finalists for its superintendent vacancy March 29, and the district publicly named them April 22.
At Boone County Schools, Radford leads the district’s Office of School and System Improvement to provide equitable, accessible, rigorous and relevant learning opportunities for students, according to a biography previously provided by OCS.
This story will be updated.
